Voting begins for 2nd phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 93 seats

Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

A total of 833 candidates from 61 political parties, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are contesting the polls in these Assembly segments spread across Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Gandhinagar and other districts.

The second and final phase of voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections began at 8 am on Monday in 93 constituencies across 14 districts in the central and north regions of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote at a polling station set up in a school in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will exercise his franchise at a municipal centre in Naranpura area here.

On the eve of polling, PM Modi took blessings of his mother Hiraba by visiting her residence in the state capital Gandhinagar.

The BJP is seeking a seventh straight term in Gujarat where the new poll entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has added a third dimension to the traditional bipolar contest between the saffron party and the Congress.

The first phase of voting for 89 seats in Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat regions was held on December 1, when an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded.