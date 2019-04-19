Voters will ensure performance-centric democracy: FM Arun Jaitley

In the Lok Sabha elections this year, the Indian electorate is likely to vote on the basis of merit and performance of the government rather than factors like caste, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Speaking at the launch of economist Surjit Bhalla's book 'Citizen Raj', Jaitley said, "A group of people, a very large chunk of people, who make very harsh judgments are forming an opinion and that opinion is based on performance, is based on integrity, is based on in whose hands you are safe and which are the hands which can deliver and I think this trend is likely to increase. And that will probably make us a far more performance-centric democracy where people will judge on that basis."

Political analyst Sanjay Baru, who was also at the event, said it is not that people vote their caste, but that political parties revolve around caste. "Mulayam Singh Yadav has constructed a party around the Yadav community. Chandrababu Naidu and before him NT Rama Rao constructed a party around the Kamma community. Jaganmohan Reddy has constructed a party around the Reddy community. So in different parts of India, political parties have been constituted around family and caste," he said.