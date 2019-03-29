App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voters in 17 Maharashtra seats can register themselves till March 30

Citizens can register their names in the voters' list 10 days before the last date of filing of nomination papers.

PTI
Residents of 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including those in Mumbai, that are going to polls in the fourth phase of election next month, have a last chance to register themselves as voters till March 30.

Voting for the six constituencies in Mumbai city and suburban district along with eleven other constituencies in the state will be held in the fourth phase (April 29). Those who have not yet registered themselves as voters have a chance to do so, an official statement issued here on March 28 said.

The process of Lok Sabha election has started and so far notification for the first three-phase election has been published. Notification for the fourth phase will be issued on April 2. The last date of submission of nomination papers is April 9.

In this phase, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai South, Nandurbar, Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Maval, Shirur, Shirdi constituencies will vote.

Accordingly, fourth phase voters have the last chance for registration of their names in the voters' list till Saturday (March 30).

To be able to cast the vote, it is necessary for the voters to have their names in the voters' list. Hence, the citizens should ensure that their names appear in the list, the statement added.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #India #Politics

