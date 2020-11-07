172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|vote-in-maximum-numbers-set-record-pm-modis-appeal-to-bihar-voters-6082131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vote in maximum numbers, set record: PM Modi's appeal to Bihar voters

Polling is underway in 78 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to voters for the last phase of polls in Bihar to cast their votes in maximum numbers and set a new record. In a tweet, he also asked them to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Polling is underway in 78 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Bihar Election 2020 #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.