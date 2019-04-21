App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vote for saving country from 'narrow minded ideology': Priyanka Gandhi

Gandhi, who did not name either the BJP or the NDA or Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout her interaction, asked the people to save the country from a government which she said feared criticism.

Whatsapp

Terming the ongoing Lok Sabha elections as no ordinary polls, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on April 21 asked people to vote for saving the country from "narrow-minded ideology" as she accused the NDA government of undermining democracy and suppressing dissent.

In an interaction with media after visiting the family of CRPF jawan V V Vasanthkumar martyred in the Pulwama terror attack, she said Congress was not contesting the polls for power but for the larger idea of the country and to strengthen the forces of democracy.

"This election is to save the country that we all love, the country that we all believe in. The country in which all of us are equal, in which all of us are free to express ourselves, our religion, our ways of eating, our ways of living," she said.

Priyanka, who has been campaigning for her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi contesting the polls from Wayanad constituency in Kerala besides in his traditional Amethi seat, appealed to the electorate in the state to vote for Congress for the bigger cause.

related news

"I appeal to you to vote for our alliance as we are fighting for a much greater thing. We are not fighting just to gain power. We are fighting for a much bigger thing in this election," the AICC general secretary in-charge of Eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

She claimed that suddenly people were not free to express themselves. "Suddenly people are afraid. The institutions that are to protect the rights of the people are undermined. Democracy is being undermined and we must all realise that this is no ordinary election," Priyanka said.

The Congress leader, who did not name either the BJP or the NDA or Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout her interaction, asked the people to save the country from a government which she said feared criticism.

"Save the country in which rules are being imposed on us by a narrow minded ideology, where only one kind of thinking prevails. Save the country in which there is a government that is afraid of criticism, which wants to suppress you when you raise your voice. So when you cast your vote you must think of this. A larger idea of our country," she added.

Priyanka spent about half-an-hour at Vasanthkumar's house and consoled the grieving family. She also metthe family of Sreedhanya Suresh, the first Tribal woman from Wayanad to clear the civil services exam. After meeting both the families at Vasanthkumar's house, Priyanka came out of the house holding Sreedhanya close by.

A smiling Priyanka was seen talking to beaming Sreedhanya and their exchange of pleasantries ended with a warm hug. Hundreds of party workers and locals gathered in the area. Priyanka had Saturday attended four public meetings in the constituency canvassing votes for the Congress president.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs RCB: Will Virat 's good run contin ...

Exclusive: Katrina Kaif and Shilpa Shetty call for these yummilicious ...

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs SRH: David Warner and Jonny Bairst ...

Easter Exclusive: Remo D’Souza used to gulp down half a dozen of Eas ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza and more condemn Sri Lanka church blast trage ...

Prabhas starrer Saaho gets back to where it all started!

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

Apoorva Shukla, Wife ND Tiwari's Son Rohit Shekhar, Detained; Police S ...

IPL 2019 | Warner, Bairstow Heroics Leave Twitter Stunned

IPL 2019 | Warner & Bairstow Half-centuries Helps SRH Thrash KKR

Happy to Contest from Varanasi if Asked by Congress President, Says Pr ...

Snapshot: Clinical SRH Bully KKR

Maya-Mulayam Rally Brings SP-BSP Supporters Closer But Will it Ensure ...

It's Time to Stand Up With Judiciary, Says Arun Jaitley on Allegations ...

'Thank God, I Didn't Go for Breakfast': How Kolkata Firm's Worker Ditc ...

Cancel Registration of TMC: BJP Writes To EC After Bangladeshi Actors ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

Devendra Fadnavis defends Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature fro ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Sri Lanka blasts leave 207 dead: Theresa May calls attack 'appalling', ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Monte Carlo Masters: Rafael Nadal’s experience proves too rich for h ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

Huawei P30 Pro survives bend, scratch test; display can handle intense ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.