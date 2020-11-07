172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|vote-for-development-of-bihar-jp-nadda-appeals-to-people-as-final-phase-polling-begins-6082281.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Vote for development of Bihar, JP Nadda appeals to people as final-phase polling begins

"Last phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is taking place today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for development of Bihar. People should ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda tweeted.

PTI
File image
File image

As polling for the last phase of Bihar assembly elections began on Saturday, BJP president J P Nadda appealed to people to vote in large numbers for development of the state.

"Last phase of polling for Bihar assembly elections is taking place today. I appeal to people to vote in large numbers and vote for development of Bihar. People should ensure their participation in grand festival of democracy while keeping COVID related precautions in mind," Nadda tweeted.

Polling is underway in 78 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the third and final phase of state elections on Saturday in which 2.35 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of 1,204 candidates.

Close

Voting for the first phase was held on October 28 and for the second phase on November 3. Results will be out on November 10.

The ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance is contesting elections together and both parties have also tied up with VIP and HAM respectively by giving them seats from their quota.
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 09:37 am

tags #India #Politics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.