you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Voice samples of Swami Chinmayanand, student to be taken

The former Union minister, arrested by the SIT, was booked under section 376C, a charge short of rape, on the basis of the complaint filed by the 23-year-old woman who studies at a college run by his ashram.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Chinmayanand
File image: Chinmayanand

A police team on October 9 took former union minister Swami Chinmayanand and the student who has accused him of rape to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Lucknow for taking their voice samples.

"Chinmayanand was taken to Lucknow at 6 am and the law student at about 9 am to FSL in the state capital for their voice test," Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar told PTI.

"Two separate teams of the police have taken them to Lucknow following court orders to take their voice samples," Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Tripathi said.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Omveer Singh on October 4 had ordered that voice samples of Chinmayanand, the law student and three others be taken.

related news

The woman has been charged with extortion, following a complaint by the 72-year-old Chinmayanand's lawyer that she and three others were demanding money from the leader.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #India #Politics

