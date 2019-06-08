App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

VK Singh's former advisor arrested for embezzling party donation: Police

Shambhu Prasad Singh was arrested on Friday night at Old Bus Stand area of the city by officers of the Sihani Gate Police Station.

The former political advisor of Union minister VK Singh has been arrested for allegedly swindling the money received as donation to the BJP, police said on June 8.

Shambhu Prasad Singh was arrested on Friday night at Old Bus Stand area of the city by officers of the Sihani Gate Police Station.

Singh was arrested after a complaint was lodged by a person named Ajay Tyagi, alleging that he was duped of Rs 3 lakh, said Upendra Agarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Ghaziabad.

He used to collect money from people as party donation using the minister's letter head, the officer said.

Several other complaints were also lodged against him at Kavi Nagar Police Station for defrauding people of lakhs of rupees, Agarwal added.

VK Singh, who is currently the Minster of State for Road Transport and Highways, dismissed the advisor after the allegations came to fore. "There is no representative of mine in my constituency at present," the minister had recently said.

He was reelected from the Ghaziabad constituency in the recent Lok Sabha elections for a second term.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #BJP #India #Politics

