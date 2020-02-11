Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Vishwas Nagar Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vishwas Nagar is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in Shahdara district.

Below is the Delhi Poll Vishwas Nagar Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 68.96% and in 2013, 67.09% of Vishwas Nagar's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Om Prakash Sharma of BJP won in this seat defeating AAP's candidate by a margin of 10158 votes which was 7.89% of the total votes polled. Om Prakash Sharma polled a total of 128720 (45.16%) votes.

BJP's Om Prakash Sharma won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 7799 (6.61%) votes. Om Prakash Sharma polled 117908 which was 38% of the total votes polled.