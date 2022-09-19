English
    Live: What Is Stagflation & Is India At Risk Right Now? | Explained
    Violent protesters at BJP's rally can be taught a lesson in 10 minutes: TMC's Madan Mitra

    PTI
    September 19, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

    TMC leader Madan Mitra has courted controversy by claiming that those involved in violence and attacks on police during BJP's recent march to the West Bengal secretariat can be "taught a lesson in just 10 minutes".

    Mitra, however, added that the Trinamool Congress is not in favour of such an action in retaliation to BJP's "disruptive policies".

    The former state minister's comments come close on the heels of TMC general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee's remark that if I was there, I would have shot the violent protesters in the head.

    Mitra, speaking at a public meeting in Kamarhati constituency on Sunday, said, "If there is an instruction from the party, it won't take more than 10 minutes to thrash those who were involved in hooliganism and vandalism (during BJP's Nabanna Abhijan' on September 14). We can retaliate with double the force than the attackers.

    The maverick MLA also said TMC has emphasised it wants development not violence. It speaks the language of love and compassion, not vandalism. Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha hit back, saying TMC leaders are increasingly making dangerous comments, and they have lost the support of people.

    Over 20 people have been arrested in specific cases of assault on police officers, and destruction of government property in Kolkata and Howrah during the rally. The saffron camp has maintained that none of their workers were involved in violence at the march.
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 09:45 am
