 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Violence on Assam border: Meghalaya delegation to meet Amit Shah on November 24

PTI
Nov 23, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

The Assam government, however, on Tuesday said it would hand over the investigation into the violence on its disputed boundary with Meghalaya in West Karbi Anglong district to a central or neutral agency.

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

A delegation of Meghalaya ministers led by CM Conrad K Sangma will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 24 to demand a CBI or NIA probe into the violence that left six people dead on the state's border with Assam.

The Assam government, however, on Tuesday said it would hand over the investigation into the violence on its disputed boundary with Meghalaya in West Karbi Anglong district to a central or neutral agency.

"We will officially inform him (Shah) about the firing incident that took place in Mukroh village and demand that an investigation be made by a central agency either NIA or CBI," Sangma said after a cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered in the case and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by DIG of Eastern Range would be constituted to probe the incident, he said, adding that "the same will be handed over to a central agency once approved by the Centre".

"A cabinet delegation will meet the union home minister on November 24," he said.

Sangma also stated that the delegation will also meet the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in New Delhi and submit a report on the incident for necessary action.