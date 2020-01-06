Violence in JNU campus reminds of Nazi rule: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also accused the JNU administration of being complicit in the violent attack on Sunday night.
The Congress on Monday accused the government of harbouring enmity with youth of the country and said violence in the JNU campus reminded it of the Nazi rule.
It also alleged that the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator when students were being attacked by armed miscreants.
"Why are you harbouring enmity with youth of country. The more you suppress voice of the youth, more emboldened it will become," Surjewala told reporters."Violence in JNU reminds us of Nazi rule 90 years ago," he added.