Villagers opposing Barsu refinery project meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 03:47 PM IST

Pawar tweeted that a delegation led by Satyajit Chavan called on him at the YB Chavan Centre here.

A delegation of people opposing a proposed oil refinery project at Barsu in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

A section of residents in and around Barsu have been opposing the proposed refinery as they fear the mega project will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood.

On Friday, as tempers ran high among protesters, the police used tear gas to disperse them.

