Villagers opposing Barsu refinery project meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

A delegation of people opposing a proposed oil refinery project at Barsu in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district called on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday.

A section of residents in and around Barsu have been opposing the proposed refinery as they fear the mega project will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood.

On Friday, as tempers ran high among protesters, the police used tear gas to disperse them.

Pawar tweeted that a delegation led by Satyajit Chavan called on him at the YB Chavan Centre here.

NCP leader and former state minister Jitendra Awhad was also present during the meeting. On Friday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the proposed refinery project will not be implemented without the local people's consent. Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said one should ensure development projects do not cause any damage to the environment. He urged the Maharashtra government to hold discussions with all the stakeholders and find the best possible way out. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, whose party is supporting the protesters, on Saturday claimed there was no coordination between Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the proposed refinery project.

PTI