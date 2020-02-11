Vikaspuri Election Result 2020 LIVE: Check Vikaspuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Vikaspuri is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in region of Delhi and falls in South West district.

Constituency information

The voter turnout in the 2015 Assembly elections was 65.15% and in 2013, 63.23% of Vikaspuri's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

In the 2015 Delhi state Assembly elections, Mahinder Yadav of AAP won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 77665 votes which was 36.67% of the total votes polled. Mahinder Yadav polled a total of 211802 (62.53%) votes.

AAP's Mahinder Yadav won this seat in the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 405 (0.22%) votes. Mahinder Yadav polled 180713 which was 34.33% of the total votes polled.