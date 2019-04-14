Vijayakanth to campaign for AIADMK alliance in Chennai

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who has been keeping a low profile due to health issues, will hit the campaign trail in a limited way, seeking votes for the AIAMDK-led alliance in the three Lok Sabha seats in the city on April 15.

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, which is part of the AIADMK-led NDA in the state, on April 14 said Vijayakanth would canvas votes for three alliance candidates including his party's Alagapuram R Mohan Raj, who is contesting from North Chennai constituency.

The actor-turned-politician will launch his campaign with just a day ahead of the close of electioneering for the April 18 elections to 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Vijayakanth, who was the party's star campaigner in previous elections, underwent medical treatment in the US earlier this year for health issues.

"Vijayakanth will undertake the campaign in all the three parliamentary seats in Chennai on Monday from 4 pm," the DMDK said in a statement.

He would also campaign for PMK's S R Sam Paul (Central Chennai) and AIADMK's Jayavardhan Jayakumar, who is seeking election from South Chennai.

The DMDK is part of the NDA in the state, which also includes the AIADMK, BJP, PMK and Tamil Maanila Congress among others.

The party was roped in after protracted negotiations also involving union minister Piyush Goyal, who called on Vijayakanth last month, and has been allotted four seats.