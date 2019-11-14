App
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vijay Goel protests against Kejriwal govt's odd-even scheme, terms move political

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday staged a fresh protest against the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, saying Delhi has become a "gas chamber" despite its implementation.

Goel, who had last week violated the odd-even rule and fined Rs 4000, was joined by his supporters who carried placards that read 'Pradushan Ki Jimmedar Kejriwal Sarkar, Odd Even Hai Bekar' (Kejriwal government responsible for pollution, odd-even is useless), at the ITO crossing.

"Despite implementation of the odd-even scheme, Delhi has turned into a gas chamber. Who will Arvind Kejriwal now blame for it as crop stubble burning is not there and Diwali can also not be held responsible for it," Goel said.

Close

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday raised the issue of crop stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, accusing state governments of not following Supreme Court orders to prevent crop stubble burning.

"Instances of stubble burning have started again. I am highly disappointed that states are not even obeying the directions given by the Supreme Court. The people of Delhi are suffering and I am very concerned about their health," Kejriwal had said.

For five years, Kejriwal did not do anything to control other reasons for air pollution in Delhi and now he has come out with the odd-even rule.

"I am not against the odd-even rule, rather I am against political mileage being sought by Kejriwal in the garb of the scheme in view of coming Assembly elections," Goel said.

The odd-even scheme started on November 4. It is scheduled to conclude on November 15 but the chief minister has said it could be extended, if the need be.

First Published on Nov 14, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Politics #Vijay Goel

