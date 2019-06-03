Viewpoint | It is a short runway, new FM will have to be quick and decisive

Saket Misra

Nirmala Sitharaman must feel like a pilot on INS Vikramaditya - a short runway to get the Indian economy airborne, and little room for circumspection or nerves in the face of turbulence. Ensuring that the economy remains on a strong growth trajectory while creating employment, in a shaky global economy, is a Herculean task.

While India remains one of the fastest growing major economies, there has been a deceleration in growth. Consumption demand has waned – worrying data on vehicle sales is one example. Savings and investments have been subdued. We need to revitalise our rural-agri economy.

Internationally, the global economy faces a threat of recession and falling demand in major countries. Trade tensions are exacerbated by governments turning protectionist – US, the prime example. Our export growth is significantly slower than competitors like Vietnam and China. There is also the ever-present hazard of oil price spikes that can worsen our current account deficit.

The good news – these surmountable challenges are a chance to build on Modi 1.0’s work and continue to re-engineer the economy. The strong electoral mandate and present economic stability make it a good time for daring, decisive reforms. In fact, people expect it.

Dump orthodoxy – with controls: In Modi 1.0, there were periods of sub optimal coordination between stakeholders in economic policy making. With coordinated stakeholders, two “targets” of economic orthodoxy can be revisited. The first is inflation targeting. It may be worth analyzing whether some leeway exists, given sanguine oil-inflationary pressures and the positive impact on economic growth even with some short term inflation . The second is the budget deficit. We need spending and investment fillip, and relaxation in the deficit target will help. In both cases, more important than flexibility is ensuring that the resultant liquidity is used productively.

Delivering credit growth: To grow GDP by 8-9%, credit growth should be in the 15-20 percent range. Given the uncertainty in our public sector banks, NBFC crisis and soft debt demand – the economy especially private sector is credit deprived. SMEs – the most likely drivers of entrepreneurship and employment (and facing additional working capital requirements post-GST) are the worst affected. There is a gap between announced policies and the actual (non)transference of liquidity into the economy. E.g. policies encouraging credit to housing finance companies fail if lenders continue to ask for unrealistic credit ratings.

PSBs need to feel empowered and be instructed in no uncertain terms that they need to lend. Mere balance sheet clean-up cannot be their raison d’etre. SBI under Rajnish Kumar and a few others seem to be making the right moves, others must follow.

NBFCs have become a pejorative post ILFS. Smaller, well-capitalised NBFCs with low leverage need funding lines to push liquidity into the SME sector.

There is a need to find new pools of liquidity so that “crowding out” of the private sector and SMEs is reduced. Large borrowers – PSU and private continue to take the easy path of bank borrowings. Large private corporates and PSUs like FCI, NHAI and NABARD need to be pushed to search for and access new funding sources, especially public debt markets outside the government sector. This will release capacity for the SMEs and NBFCs.

Rural-Agri Economy: Steps taken in the first cabinet meeting clearly show the high priority on improving the rural-agri economy. Our agricultural productivity is a fraction of that in countries like China, Brazil and South Africa. It is increasingly difficult to keep raising MSPs. We need increased, focused investment in agriculture – to raise productivity, revitalize irrigation infrastructure, encourage crop diversification – especially out of sugarcane, and improve the logistics-transport-processing ecosystem. Rural credit at right cost will help. While not strictly the FM’s responsibility, she controls the purse strings and can play a huge role in reaching sensible, economically viable policy decisions. A comprehensive Rural-Agricultural Strategy may be one of the issues a focused NITI could formulate.

Disinvestment: There is too much government capital locked in equity stakes. Taking advantage of buoyant markets, dispose of non-core holdings like L&T and ITC. Then one could look at PSBs. Establishment of “autonomy” and investor focused management (which will foster credit growth) followed by significant disinvestments can raise significant resources. Comparisons are unfair given the social responsibility of PSBs. However, the huge differential between the aggregate market cap and market cap to revenue ratios between the private sector and PSBs indicates the huge value that can be unlocked.

Stuck projects: The number of mothballed infrastructure projects is huge. This needs resolution. Half finished projects going to seed is too expensive for the country, not to mention the financial loss for banks. Perhaps, the expertise and excess capacity in NIIF can be utilised to make these projects re-bankable, with NIIF becoming anchor equity investor in a recapitalisation.

During Sitharaman’s stints in Commerce and Defence, two qualities were evident. She placed great importance on the impact policies have on citizen’s living on our economy’s margins. The second is her ability to stand by considered opinions and take decisions. Both qualities make her well suited to the role she has now, and hopefully, we have the Hercules that will take reforms and the economy to the next level of success.

Saket Misra is a Delhi-based investment banker