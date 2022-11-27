 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Videos, info about jailed AAP minister being leaked by people close to Arvind Kejriwal: BJP

Nov 27, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

No immediate reaction was available from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the BJP’s allegation. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference that a series of videos showing Jain enjoying ”VIP facilites” in the Tihar jail is not a matter of social media memes or newspaper cartoons but a matter of morality.

Videos and information about jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain are being leaked by people of the party who are close to its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP alleged on Sunday.

Jain, who is in the eye of a political storm over videos purportedly showing him getting massages and other special facilities, and meeting a prison superintendent in the jail, is lodged in Tihar since May 31 in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).Patra also accused Kejriwal of telling ”blatant lies” on the issue.

It has become a matter of common occurrence as sometimes there is a video of massage being given and sometimes a jail superintendent is in Jain’s prison cell, the BJP spokesperson said and claimed that and a new video surfaced on Sunday showing several people engaged in cleaning and tidying up the AAP leader’s cell.

The purported video was played at the press conference and Patra claimed 10 persons have been assigned to keep Jain’s cell neat and clean. This a ”serious affair” and not a matter of social media memes or cartoons in newspapers. It is a matter of morality that needs to be taken very seriously, Patra said referring to the purported videos.

Jain had recently filed a plea before a court here seeking contempt proceedings against the ED for allegedly leaking CCTV camera footage from his jail cell to the media and had also urged it to put a stop to it. The ED, however, had claimed in the court that he was getting ”special treatment” inside the Tihar jail and also presented CCTV camera footage to substantiate its claim.