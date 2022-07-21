English
    Vice Presidential polls: TMC not to support Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, to abstain from voting

    While the TMC will not be supporting Margaret Alva's candidature, the party made it clear that it would neither back the nomination of NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar.

    July 21, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    File image of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

    File image of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

    The West Bengal-ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not support the joint Opposition's candidate, Margaret Alva, in the upcoming Vice Presidential elections.

    "Our party will abstain from voting in the polls," senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said on July 21.

    The announcement comes four days after the bulk of Opposition parties announced former Union minister Margaret Alva as their candidate for the V-P polls, slated for August 6.

    While the TMC will not be supporting Alva's candidature, the party made it clear that it would neither back the nomination of Jagdeep Dhankar, the incumbent Bengal governor, who has been announced as the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance.

    "There is no question of supporting the NDA Vice Presidential candidate," Abhishek Banerjee said, adding that their party's objection is to the manner in which the Opposition's nominee was decided "without keeping TMC in the loop".

    The statement comes a week after TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with Dhankar and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Raj Bhawan in Darjeeling. Three days after the meeting, held on July 13, Dhankar was announced as the NDA's candidate for the V-P elections.

    This led to speculations of a tacit understanding being reached between the BJP and the TMC. Banerjee had, however, denied holding any political discussions with Dhankar or Sarma.

    "We did not have any political discussion, including any deliberation on the presidential election. It was merely a courtesy meeting over tea," news agency PTI had quoted her as saying, following the meeting.

    "It felt good to meet Himanta. When I had gone to Kamakhya temple, he had helped me a lot. I think our relationship must continue as there are several Assamese in West Bengal and many Bengalis in Assam. We share border in Alipurduar district. The two state governments must keep communicating with each other," she had added.

    The prospects of Alva, the Opposition candidate for the V-P polls, have been hit with the TMC deciding not to support her nomination. The Trinamool, notably, has 23 Lok Sabha MPs, 13 Rajya Sabha lawmakers, and 235 MLAs in various legislative assemblies.
