App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asks architects to focus on research, innovation

Addressing the third convocation of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) here, he wanted the planners to also address the phenomenon of rapid urbanisation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses the valedictory function of
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu addresses the valedictory function of "OSKON 2018" in Chennai. (PTI)

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today asked architects and planners to strive towards research and innovation to make cities happier and safer while upholding the country's culture and protecting the nature for a better future.

Addressing the third convocation of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) here, he wanted the planners to also address the phenomenon of rapid urbanisation and moderate the effects of migration to urban areas. "One must evolve ways to augment the infrastructure and facilities available in rural and peri-urban areas.

There is a need to amalgamate tradition and technology to improve the built environment and also work towards sustainable development.It is important to create amenities in rural areas that are on par with urban centres," Naidu said.

He, however, cautioned against turning rural areas into concrete jungles, stressing that there should be a perfect blend of modernity and tradition. It was also important for architects and city planners to uphold "our culture and protect nature for a better future," he observed.

related news

Environmental protection and sustainability were the watchwords now and this was particularly important for professionals involved in designing new buildings.

The need of the hour was to promote eco-friendly green buildings which use less water and optimise energy and take full advantage of digital technology to build smart buildings with automated operations, the Vice-President said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor E S L Narasimhan, Union Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam, SPA Chairperson Brinda Somaya, Director Meenakshi Jain and others attended. Earlier, the Vice-President inaugurated new buildings of the SPA built on a 9.6 acre site in the city at a cost of Rs 153.66 crore.

He inspected a photo exhibition and presented mementos to the students. Naidu appreciated the SPA staff and students for having documented the heritage town of Amaravati last year. Research is in progress to make available credible data of the heritage town in whose vicinity the new state capital is shaping up.

The vice-president also expressed happiness over SPA offering its research, consultancy and advocacy services to the state government in developing the new capital city Amaravati.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #India #M Venkaiah Naidu #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.