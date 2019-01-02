App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

VHP says Hindus can't wait till eternity for court decision on Ram Temple; demands legislation

The VHP's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested that any decision on an ordinance on Ram temple can happen only after the completion of the judicial process but stressed the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfil its responsibility.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday said Hindus cannot wait "till eternity" for the court's decision on Ram Temple and asserted that the only way forward is to enact a legislation for its construction.

The VHP, considering the overall situation, continues to be of the firm view that the Hindu society cannot be expected to wait till eternity for a court decision, VHP international working president Alok Kumar told reporters.

"The only appropriate way forward is to enact a legislation clearing the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi now," he added.
