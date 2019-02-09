App
Politics
Last Updated : Feb 09, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

VHP, AHP members come face to face over building ownership

Deployment of a large number of police personnel at the spot prevented any untoward incident.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Pravin Togadia's Antar-rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) came face to face on February 9 over the ownership of a building being used by the AHP as its office at Paldi locality here in Gujarat.

While the VHP claims that the AHP has taken possession of Dr Vanikar Smarak Bhavan without a valid permission from the owner trust, the AHP said VHP members tried to evict them from the building "despite they having permission of a court to use it as their office".

The incident occurred on a day Togadia, who had served as VHP's international working president before quitting it last April, announced the launch of his new political party, Hindustan Nirmal Dal (HND), in New Delhi.

Gujarat unit VHP Secretary Ashok Rawal claimed the Hindutva organisation is the rightful owner of the building, a claim contested by Togadia who said the AHP is the legal owner.

Togadia alleged he was being targetted by the ruling dispensation, as he has launched a new political party.

Rawal said, "First of all, this is not the office of the AHP. The AHP made this its office without taking the permission of the trust (which owns the building) and used it for a political purpose. We opposed this and registered a complaint with charity commissioner".

He said though no political activity is allowed by the trust, the AHP has planned to use the building to form a political party, which is wrong.

"Of the total 15 members of the trust, 10 are with the VHP," he told reporters.

However, Togadia alleged the VHP's action was aimed at creating hurdles in the announcement of his new political venture, and to defame him.

He alleged that police have vandalised his office.

"When I was announcing a new political party in Delhi (Saturday), more than 200 police personnel took control of Vanikar Bhavan in order to hinder the announcement, and defame me. They entered the room that I used as my office, broke the lock and vandalised the place. The possession of the building is with us by court's order," he said.

Togadia demanded that police vacate the place immediately.

"Police have no right to interfere, as we have a court order regarding its possession," he said.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner of Police R J Pargi said the police personnel were deployed as a precautionary measure, after members of the two outfits came face to face at the site of the said building.
First Published on Feb 9, 2019 04:18 pm

