Veterans, former senior police officials slam J&K's Gupkar Alliance as 'anti-national'

A group of retired civil servants, including veterans from the Indian Army, the Air Force and the Navy and retired judges and senior police officials have criticised the recently-formed Gupkar Alliance, particularly former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

"Our Group is quite disturbed at the manner in which certain vested interests have been continuously trying to misuse the freedom of expression, talk ill about our country and its Constitution, and try to promote separatism," the group, calling itself 'Concerned Citizens of India' said in a statement.

"Ms. Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of J&K, has crossed all the limits of nationalistic and legal propriety and certainly made herself liable to prosecution by contemptuously declaring that she will not hoist national flag of India in Kashmir till the flag of Kashmir is hoisted," the statement added, referring to Mufti's statement on October 23 saying that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the tricolour, the national flag, till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

The group of retired veterans and other civil servants called it a "direct insult to the honour and dignity of the national flag".

"Through her provocative utterances, she has further incited the people of Kashmir to cause disaffection leading to disturbance of public order," the statement added.

The group also went on to criticise another former CM who is a part of the alliance, Farooq Abdullah, stating that his statement - that Article 370 will be restored with the help of China - has rendered him and Mufti to be "squarely liable to be detained under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978".

Further, the group calls for their prosecution under Section 124 A of the IPC for sedition.

"The Gupkar Gang is a blemished relic of Indian democracy. It is not surprising that political leaders from Pakistan have of late issued statements in its support. This shows them in their true unpatriotic colours," the statement, which has over 260 signatories, says.

Several mainstream parties in J&K, including the Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference (NC) and Mufti-led People's Democratic Party (PDP) announced an alliance for the restoration of Article 370 and the resolution of the Kashmir issue on October 15.

"We have named this alliance as People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019," Abdullah had said.