Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Veteran Congress leader Rajasekharan passes away

The Congress leader was ailing from old-age-related diseases. He is survived by his wife Girija Rajasekharan, two sons and two daughters.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister M V Rajasekharan passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 91.

An agriculturist and rural development consultant, the Congress leader was born on September 12, 1928, at Maralawadi in Ramanagara district.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Rajashekharan, who had served as an MLC, MP and Union minister, was a politician with simplicity, humility and great maturity.

"Shri Rajashekharan, son in law of former Chief Minister S Njalingappa, was an authority on rural economy and had set up an institute to make studies on rural development," Yediyurappa said.

"He represented Kanakapura constituency in Lok Sabha. He was known for value-based politics and had served as the Union minister of state of planning and statistics," the chief minister added.

Yediyurappa prayed for his soul to rest in peace, and strength to his family and followers to bear this loss.

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 09:51 am

