Veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away at 93

Earlier in October, Motilal Vora had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 but had recovered from the infection.

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2020 / 04:32 PM IST

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Motilal Vora passed away on December 21 at the age of 93.

Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on December 22.

Besides being a two-term chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Vora also served as a Union Minister for Health and the Governor of Uttar Pradesh.

A Congress veteran, Vora was also the All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s treasurer for 18 years.

The senior Congressman was a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Chhattisgarh until April this year. He was also the AICC General Secretary (Administration) until a recent reshuffle within the party.

Tweeting his condolences, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Vora was a "true congressman and a wonderful human being".

"We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends," Gandhi said in his tweet.

"Shri Motilal Vora Ji was among the senior-most Congress leaders, who had vast administrative and organisational experience in a political career that spanned decades. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and well-wishers. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted. 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Dec 21, 2020 03:49 pm

