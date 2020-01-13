'Very irresponsible', says Babul Supriyo on BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh's 'shot people like dogs' comment

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh's comments threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "like in Uttar Pradesh", Union minister Babul Supriyo has distanced the party from his statement.

"BJP, as a party, has nothing to do with what DilipGhosh may hv said (sic)," Supriyo tweeted. "It is a figment of his imagination&BJP Govts in UP, Assam hv NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever (sic)," the union minister added in his tweet.

Ghosh, while addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Nadia district, had come down heavily on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for not "opening fire and ordering lathicharge" on those destroying railway property and public transport during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state in December last year.

"Is it the father's property of those who are setting public property on fire? How can they destroy government property built on tax payers' money?" Ghosh was reported as saying.

"Didi's (Mamata Banerjee) police didn't take action against the people who destroyed public properties as they are her voters. Our governments in UP, Assam and Karnataka has shot these people like dogs," Ghosh had added.

Supriyo called the BJP leader's comments "very irresponsible". However, Ghosh, while speaking to news channel CNN News18, said that he will stick by what he has said.

"I have said what the reality is and I will stick by it," Ghosh said.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress leadership came down heavily on Ghosh and had said the comments reflected the mindset of BJP that brooks no dissent.