 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Venezuela delegation arrives in Mexico for talks with opposition

Reuters
Nov 26, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

The government's delegation is led by congressional leader Jorge Rodriguez of the ruling socialists, and the opposition group is headed by politician Gerardo Blyde.

Image: wikipedia

A delegation representing the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Mexico City on Friday to sign a "social agreement" with its political opponents, after talks between the two sides have been on ice for more than a year.

Mediated by Norway, the negotiations will resume after months of informal meetings and could ease U.S. oil sanctions on Venezuela while boosting oil major Chevron's activity in the country's energy sector.

The government's delegation is led by congressional leader Jorge Rodriguez of the ruling socialists, and the opposition group is headed by politician Gerardo Blyde.

The talks aim to break a bitter impasse between Maduro's authoritarian regime and the divided political opposition, amid a mass exodus over the past decade of Venezuelans fleeing economic misery.

On Saturday, both sides are expected to sign an agreement that aims to address vital social needs, according to the government.

Arriving in the Mexican capital, Rodriguez's nine-person delegation includes Camilla Fabri, the wife of Colombian businessman Alex Saab.