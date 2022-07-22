Vendetta politics has reached new low: Kapil Sibal on ED's questioning of Sonia Gandhi

"In West Bengal, Who lost: Arrogance, Might, Money power, Using Jai Shri Ram for politics, Divisive agenda & The Election Commission," Sibal tweeted.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said that "vendetta politics has reached a new low" with the Enforcement Directorate's summoning of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for interrogation. He also said that all investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned Congress chief Gandhi for over two hours in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper. The day was a show of strength for the party with street protests and leaders courting arrest across the country.

"By the ED summoning Sonia Gandhi for interrogation vendetta politics has reached a new low," said Sibal, a former Congress leader who quit the party recently and was elected to the Rajya Sabha for a fresh term as an independent. "All investigating agencies are now perceived as long arms of the government to harass leaders and tarnish reputations," he said.