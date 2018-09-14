App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

VP Venkaiah Naidu hails Hindi as a symbol of unity in India

He said language plays an important role in the implementation of government welfare schemes in a country

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday, termed Hindi as the symbol of socio-political and linguistic unity of the country and pitched for the translation of literature of regional languages into it.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of 'Hindi Divas', Naidu said Hindi was the main communication language among the freedom fighters of the country and it was spoken and understood by most of the people in the country.

"It was the symbol of social, political, religious and linguistic unity of the country. Even today, these qualities make it acceptable among all other languages," he said.

The Vice President said all Indian languages were vibrant and each of them had its own literature, dictionary and idioms.

"There should be more translation into Hindi, the literature of all regional languages so that we can access the literature of all Indian languages easily," he said.

Naidu said it was not a matter of debate whether Hindi was the best among all Indian languages as there were many other languages which were older and more vibrant than Hindi.

"Sanskrit is the mother of all languages and there are many regional languages which are very vibrant," he said.

Naidu said Hindi was an easy and acceptable language spoken and understood by most of the people.

He said language plays an important role in the implementation of government welfare schemes in a country and the schemes will be successful only when people get the benefits.

For this, it is important that the government works are done in people's language, he said.

"If we desire that our democracy continues to be progressive and becomes stronger, then we will have to use Hindi in the functioning of the Union government and the regional languages in the functioning of the state governments. Every state has immense contribution in Hindi getting the present status," he said.

In his speech, Home Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his greetings to Hindi aficionados.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 03:00 pm

tags #India #Politics

