VBA was reason Cong-NCP didn't come to power in Maha: Sawant

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ate into the votes of the Congress-NCP and ensured defeat of the opposition alliance in 25 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged on Oct 26.
The VBA stopped the Congress-NCP from coming to power, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted.
It is believed that the VBA took away a large chunk of Dalit votes from the Congress-NCP.
"VBA prevented Congress-NCP government from being formed. In the Lok Sabha elections, it got 41 lakh votes while in the assembly polls, it bagged 24 lakh votes," he said.
