App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2020 12:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vande Bharat flights: Aaditya Thackeray seeks coordination with Centre

In a letter, dated June 29, to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Thackeray said most evacuees are in touch with their respective state governments.

PTI

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has said the Civil Aviation Ministry should coordinate with state governments on the repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission for effectively reaching out to Indians stranded around the world.

In a letter, dated June 29, to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Thackeray said most evacuees are in touch with their respective state governments.

Thackeray said in his earlier communication to the Ministry of External Affairs and the managing director of Air India, he had requested flights for the Middle East, Australia, Russia along with other routes.

Close

"Although some flights were organised, we need many more for the same," the minister said in his letter.

related news

The Vande Bharat Mission-4 schedule has been handed over to the state. "There is not a single flight from the Middle East to Maharashtra, despite repeated requests from the state and the people stuck in the Middle East," he said.

All the 21 flights under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission from seven cities of six countries are hopping flights, which means not many passengers would be from Maharashtra.

"We would like you to address this issue and injustice meted out to Maharashtra. Every state should have its people repatriated, but it should be in equal measure and in a fair way," the minister said.

He said the feedback from those who have already come back is about unaffordable air fares for repatriationand the poor in-flight facilities provided against it, like the food quality, delays and absence of food services at hop-overs.

"This causes more stress to the ones being repatriated from various countries after a stressful extended stay abroad," he said.

The central government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 to help stranded people reach their destinations using special repatriation flights.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #India #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Customs checks on imports to hit key COVID-19 drug, devices supply

Customs checks on imports to hit key COVID-19 drug, devices supply

UPI, mobile wallet, card transactions jump to pre-COVID-19 levels: Report

UPI, mobile wallet, card transactions jump to pre-COVID-19 levels: Report

The airlines that will benefit from passenger preference for non-stop flights due to COVID-19

The airlines that will benefit from passenger preference for non-stop flights due to COVID-19

most popular

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

PM Modi to address the nation at 4 pm today

Unlock 2.0 guidelines released: All your questions answered

Unlock 2.0 guidelines released: All your questions answered

TikTok banned: Here’s how the platform has fared in the country so far

TikTok banned: Here’s how the platform has fared in the country so far

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.