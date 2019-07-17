Vaiko: A perpetual rebel who looks to strike a chord with masses?

Shekhar Iyer

Forever a rebel in perpetual search of his political existence, Vaiyapuri Gopalaswamy, or Vaiko as he is popularly known, is set to return to the Rajya Sabha after a gap of 23 years. He has been a member of Parliament -- thrice of the Rajya Sabha and twice from the Lok Sabha.

But even before he has even taken oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko, 75, stoked a row that is so typical of his “fiery” image. Vaiko claimed that the usage of Hindi language has led to a deterioration in standards of the debates in Parliament.

"What literature is there in Hindi? It has no roots and Sanskrit is a dead language. Those shouting in Hindi, nobody could understand even after using headphones (in Parliament). The standard of debates has deteriorated. The main reason for this is the imposition of Hindi. This is my view," he told an interviewer.

Vaiko's remarks, of course, come after a controversy had erupted over the three-language formula proposed in the draft of the Centre's new National Educational Policy and, later the HRD Ministry issued a clarification dropping the idea.

Vaiko’s anti-Hindi rant to please his Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) boys back home has quickly prompted another perpetual rebel, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, to write to Vice-President and RS chair Venkaiah Naidu, urging termination of Vaiko’s Rajya Sabha membership.

Swamy, who has often crossed swords with Vaiko for backing the outlawed Liberations Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in the past three decades, found his deja vu moment.

But like Swamy’s opposition to LTTE, Vaiko has been consistent in at least one thing — in his support to the now-defanged Tamil separatists in neighbouring Sri Lanka and in his opposition to all things north of the Vindhyas.

Of course, Vaiko’s anti-North credo has never stopped him from rubbing shoulders with political parties of all hues, including the BJP — both under Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1998-2004) and Narendra Modi (before the Lok Sabha polls in 2014).

Ironically, his latest acquisition of RS membership is thanks to his once bitter rival, M K Stalin. The Rajya Sabha seat was promised to Vaiko for his party’s presence in the DMK-led front.

Vaiko had revolted against late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi for “foisting” son Stalin over the cadres when he felt he was the rightful heir to Kalaignar’s legacy being the face of firebrand Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu.

Vaiko left the DMK to form his MDMK in 1993 when Karunanidhi made it clear that his successor could be none other than Stalin.

Today, Vaiko has no qualms in praising Stalin and had even vowed to Karunanidhi -- before he passed away in August last year -- that his dream was to see Stalin as Chief Minister someday!

A special court in Chennai on July 5 convicted him for sedition and sentenced him to imprisonment for a year. Ironically, the case was filed by the DMK in 2009 for a speech Vaiko made in support of Eelam and threatening the “integrity” of India while releasing his book ‘Naan kuttram saatrugiren (I accuse)’. Of course, Vaiko has gone on appeal to Madras High Court, but it hangs over his head like a Damocles sword—though he has sought to dismiss it saying he was ready for martyrdom for the cause that is ingrained in the Tamil psyche.

It is true that Vaiko is not scared of jail. Vaiko showed his resilience when the Jayalalithaa government ordered his arrest under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in 2002 for a pro-LTTE speech. In the sweltering heat, Vaiko refused to ask for a fan in his Vellore prison cell though he was an MP.

As he was an ally of the NDA then, Prime Minister Vajpayee wanted him released, but Jayalalithaa insisted Vaiko apply for bail. He refused to do so until 19 months later, Karunanidhi visited him in jail and persuaded him to do so. Vaiko had also spent more than a year in jail fighting the Emergency. He was arrested once for showing a black flag to Indira Gandhi during her visit to Tamil Nadu when she was not in power.

But, for all his fiery speeches, his politics has often run aground. Though Vaiko thinks that he was instrumental for the anti-Sterlite agitation in the state, the anti-hydrocarbon protest, the anti-neutrino and anti-NEET agitations, he has not found recognition as a serious leader who can be an alternative pole in Tamil Nadu when there is vacuum caused by the departure of both Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi from the scene.