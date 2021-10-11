MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya, his MLA son resign from BJP, join Congress

Yashpal Arya and his son, along with their supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala in New Delhi.

PTI
October 11, 2021 / 12:53 PM IST
From 2007 to 2014, Yashpal Arya was the president of Uttarakhand Congress and had been a former speaker and a minister in the Congress government led by Harish Rawat. (Image: ANI)

From 2007 to 2014, Yashpal Arya was the president of Uttarakhand Congress and had been a former speaker and a minister in the Congress government led by Harish Rawat. (Image: ANI)

In a big jolt for the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya quit the saffron party on October 11 and joined the Congress along with his MLA son Sanjeev. Yashpal Arya and his son, along with their supporters, joined the Congress in the presence of senior party leaders Harish Rawat, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala in New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, they met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence.

From 2007 to 2014, Yashpal Arya was the president of Uttarakhand Congress and had been a former speaker and a minister in the Congress government led by Rawat.

He had switched over to the BJP in 2017 ahead of the assembly elections in Uttarakhand. He represents the Mukteshwar assembly constituency in the state.

His son Sanjeev Arya represents the Nainital Assembly constituency in Uttarakhand.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Uttarakhand
first published: Oct 11, 2021 12:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.