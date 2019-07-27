App
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttarakhand govt donates Rs 5 crore for Assam flood relief

Floods in Assam claimed five more lives on July 26, taking the toll in the state to 80 even as water levels in all the affected districts receded further, an official report said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced on July 27 the state government will contribute Rs 5 core to help the flood-affected people of Assam.

Expressing grief over the loss of life and property due to the floods in Assam, Chief Minister Rawat said, "We are aware of the hardships being faced by people in Assam due to recent floods. We can feel their pain."

Uttarakhand stands with the people of Assam at this hour of crisis, he said, adding that Rs 5 crore is being sent to the government of the northeastern state for flood relief measures.

Around 27.15 lakh people in 2,078 villages of 17 districts have been affected by the deluge.
First Published on Jul 27, 2019 01:55 pm

tags #Assam floods #environment #India #Politics

