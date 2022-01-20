Uttarakhand elections 2022: BJP issues list of candidates for 59 of 70 seats, CM Dhami to contest from Khatima

File image of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Image: Twiter/@ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 20 released a list of candidates for 59 out of the 70 assembly seats of Uttarakhand that would go to polls next month.

The leaders named in the saffron party's list includes Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been retained from Khatima. The constituency is being represented by him since 2012.

Among other major names on the list are Rekhya Arya, who has been fielded from the reserved seat of Someshwar; Chandra Pant has been issued the ticket from Pithoragarh; and Sarita Arya was announced as the party's nominee from the Nainital (SC) seat.

Voting in all 70 constituencies of Uttarakhand will be held in a single phase on February 14. The state, which has a history of voting out the incumbent ruling party at an interval of every five years, had elected the BJP in 2017 with a brute mandate.

In the polls held five years ago, the BJP had stormed to power, winning 57 out of the 70 seats. The party had then selected Trivendra Singh Rawat as the chief minister, but he was replaced last year, following a four-year tenure, amid dissidence from a section of its MLAs.

Trivendra Rawat was succeeded by Tirath Singh Rawat, whose tenure lasted for less than four months. In July 2021, he was replaced by Dhami as the chief minister.

Ahead of the polls, the BJP has witnessed defections amongst its ranks. The desertions began with cabinet minister Yashpal Arya and his MLA son Sanjiv Arya leaving the party to return to the Congress in October last year.

Harak Singh Rawat, another senior BJP minister, was expelled from the party last week after he was allegedly in touch with the Congress for a likely switch over. According to reports, he is expected to formally join the Congress -- the party to which he belonged till 2014 -- in the next few days.