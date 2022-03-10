Uttarakhand Election Results 2022: CM Pushkar Dhami loses from Khatima

Uttarakhand assembly election results: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lost to Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the election from the Khatima assembly constituency to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by nearly 7,000 votes.

Dhami had won the seat twice -- in 2012 and 2017.

But overall, the BJP seems set for a comfortable victory in Uttarakhand. It is leading in 45 seats and has won three, according to the Election Commission of India.

Dhami was sworn in as the 10th CM of Uttarakhand after the resignation of Tirath Singh Rawat on July 3, 2021. At 45, he became the youngest CM of Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand chief minister started his political career in the BJP student wing -- Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. He served as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha till 2008.

As a former president of the BJP youth wing, Dhami enjoyed good rapport with the young cadres.

Khatima, one of the 70 electoral assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand, falls under the Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

The constituency had been a BJP stronghold since 2012. It had gone to polls on February 14.

The other contestants from the constituency were Ramesh Singh from Bahujan Samaj Party, Asif Miyan from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Sawinderjeet Singh Kaler from Aam Aadmi Party, among others.