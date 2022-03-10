Uttarakhand election results 2022 | BJP’s Satpal Maharaj ahead in Chaubattakhal, Congress' Keshar Singh trails

Ruling BJP’s Satpal Maharaj was leading his nearest rival, Congress' Keshar Singh, from Uttarakhand's Chaubattakhal as counting of votes continued on March 10 in the hill state and four others that voted for a new assembly over the last month.

Maharaj and Singh were locked in a close contest, with the BJP leader ahead with 6,275, latest Election Commission data showed.

Chaubattakhal has voted for the BJP since 2012, when former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat won the constituency.

In the 2017 elections, Maharaj defeated Rajpal Singh Bisht of the Congress.

Anti-incumbency and local issues were expected to make the Uttarakhand assembly elections a tough poll for the BJP, but the trends point to a comfortable win for the ruling party.

If the trends hold, it will be the first time that a government has got a second successive term in the state notorious for voting out the incumbent.

The Chaubattakhal seat, despite its low number of voters, has a seen crowded poll field. While nine contestants tried their luck in 2012, the number grew to 17 in 2017. ​This time, nine candidates are in the fray.