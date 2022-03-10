English
    Uttarakhand election results 2022 | BJP’s Satpal Maharaj ahead in Chaubattakhal, Congress' Keshar Singh trails

    Uttarakhand election results 2022: Chaubattakhal has voted for the BJP since 2012 when former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat was elected from the constituency

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    Ruling BJP’s Satpal Maharaj was leading his nearest rival, Congress' Keshar Singh, from Uttarakhand's Chaubattakhal as counting of votes continued on March 10 in the hill state and four others that voted for a new assembly over the last month.

    Maharaj and Singh were locked in a close contest, with the BJP leader ahead with 6,275,  latest Election Commission data showed.

    Chaubattakhal has voted for the BJP since 2012, when former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat won the constituency.

    In the 2017 elections, Maharaj defeated Rajpal Singh Bisht of the Congress.

    Anti-incumbency and local issues were expected to make the Uttarakhand assembly elections a tough poll for the BJP, but the trends point to a comfortable win for the ruling party.

    If the trends hold, it will be the first time that a government has got a second successive term in the state notorious for voting out the incumbent.

    The Chaubattakhal seat, despite its low number of voters, has a seen crowded poll field. While nine contestants tried their luck in 2012, the number grew to 17 in 2017. ​This time, nine candidates are in the fray.

    
    Tags: #Assembly Elections 2022 #Chaubattakhal #Satpal Maharaj #Uttarakhand elections 2022
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 03:26 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.