Uttarakhand Congress holds protest march against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED

The Uttarakhand Congress took out a protest march on Thursday against the Enforcement Directorate's questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case. Gandhi appeared before the ED in Delhi on Thursday.

The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Led by Uttarakhand party president Karan Mahara, Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya, Vikasnagar MLA Pritam Singh and Khatima MLA Bhuvan Chandra Kapri, among other party leaders, took part in the march from the party office at Rajpur Road to the ED office. They demanded that the Centre stop misusing investigation agencies like the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. They raised slogans against the BJP-led central government and accused it of murdering democracy.

Gandhi is deposing on the third summons as she sought exemption on earlier dates of June 8 and June 23 owing to the coronavirus infection. The ED had questioned the Congress president's son Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours in the case in sessions spread across five days last month.

