Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to meet Governor amid ouster talks

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat is likely to call on governor Baby Rani Maurya later in the day amid simmering disquiet within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the hill state.

The chief minister, who returned from Delhi on March 9, is expected to make an important announcement today, according to the sources quoted by news agencies based in Dehradun.

“He might announce resignation or maybe just a courtesy call. No one knows for sure what the meeting is about,” said a source.

Rawat met BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi hours after home minister Amit Shah had several rounds of talks with the party chief, and other leaders.

Rawat, who completes four years in office on March 18, was summoned to New Delhi two days after an unscheduled core committee meeting of the state unit of BJP fueled speculations about a possible change in guard in the state amid discontent within a section of the party MLAs and MPs over his style of functioning.

The names of many BJP leaders including Ajay Bhatt, Dhan Singh Rawat, and Anil Baluni are doing rounds to possibly replace the incumbent CM. But, sources said, the final decision on replacing Rawat would be taken by the Prime Minister.

Before the New Delhi visit, a sudden meeting of Uttarakhand BJP's core committee was presided over by the party’s national vice president and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on March 6. Singh landed in Uttarakhand along with state BJP in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam.

The BJP leaders have downplayed the hurriedly-conveyed meeting and other related developments asserting that Rawat’s government will complete its five-year term, the Congress took a dig at the political crisis’. The party's chief spokesperson in Uttarakhand, Munna Singh Chauhan described Rawat’s Delhi visit as a ‘routine’.

The BJP came to power by bagging 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand legislative assembly in 2017.