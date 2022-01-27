MARKET NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami files nominations from Khatima

Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at a local temple and held a door-to-door campaign in Khatima before filing his nominations.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
In his Independence Day speech, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that the state will form a committee to bring and implement an effective law on population control in the state. (Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami)

In his Independence Day speech, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that the state will form a committee to bring and implement an effective law on population control in the state. (Image: Twitter/@pushkardhami)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami filed his nominations on Thursday from the Khatima Assembly seat for the February 14 polls. Dhami offered prayers at a local temple and held a door-to-door campaign in Khatima before filing his nominations.

He is pitted against PCC working president Bhuwan Chandra Kapri once again in Khatima. Dhami had defeated him in the 2017 assembly polls by a margin of 2709 votes. He has been winning the seat since the 2012 assembly elections when he had defeated Devendra Chand of the Congress by more than 5000 votes.

Dhami also faces the challenge of breaking the trend of incumbent chief ministers losing at the polls in Uttarakhand.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #India #Politics #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Uttarakhand Election 2022
first published: Jan 27, 2022 02:41 pm
