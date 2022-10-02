Uttarakhand CM Jai Ram Thakur launches app to aid police

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday launched the 'Satya Nishtha' app, the first-of-its-kind application in the state brought out police in Kangra district to help investigation and control criminal activities. The chief minister said the app will help police prepare a database of criminals and also study the various offences that take place under different police stations in the district.

The app was designed under the guidance of Kangra Superintendent of Police Kushal Sharma. "With this app, a database of information on migrant labourers, foreigners and suspicious persons can be prepared to help speed up investigation in criminal cases. The data available in the app from be accessed from anywhere and at anytime, Thakur said.

SP Sharma said 'Satya Nishtha' is the first-of-its-kind app in the state. Data from the previous years will help in strengthening the functioning of police and in comparative study of crimes, he added. The app has been brought out at a cost of Rs 3.70 lakh.