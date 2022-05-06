English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Uttarakhand bypolls: Congress fields Nirmala Gahatodi against Pushkar Singh Dhami

    Dhami, who had lost from Khatima during the Assembly elections, is required to be elected to the state Assembly to continue as the chief ministers

    PTI
    May 06, 2022 / 08:30 PM IST
    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

    The Congress on Friday fielded Nirmala Gahatodi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the bypolls to the Champawat Assembly seat. Dhami, who had lost from Khatima during the Assembly elections, is required to be elected to the state Assembly to continue as the chief minister. The byelections will be held on May 31.

    A statement issued by Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik on Friday said party president Sonia Gandhi approved Nirmala's candidature for the Champawat bypolls.

    Nirmala belongs to the Brahmin community and had come into the limelight during an anti-liquor movement nearly three decades ago. She has been a member of the state Congress committee and the All-India Congress Committee. She was also a minister of state in the previous state Congress government.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #bypolls 2022 #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Uttarakhand #Uttarakhand bypolls 2022
    first published: May 6, 2022 08:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.