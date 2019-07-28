Uttar Pradesh will play major role in making India an economic superpower: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 28 said the state will play a major role in making the country an economic superpower.

"Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in achieving the target of $5 trillion economy and ensuring that India emerges as an economic superpower in the world," said the chief minister, speaking at the second ground breaking ceremony for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore in the state.

The chief minister said this year the state has achieved 28 percent growth in the export sector which is a big jump.

With investments worth Rs 65,000 crore, about 3 lakh youths may get employed, the chief minister added.