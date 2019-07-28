App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh will play major role in making India an economic superpower: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister said this year the state has achieved 28 percent growth in the export sector which is a big jump.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 28 said the state will play a major role in making the country an economic superpower.

"Uttar Pradesh will play a major role in achieving the target of $5 trillion economy and ensuring that India emerges as an economic superpower in the world," said the chief minister, speaking at the second ground breaking ceremony for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore in the state.

With investments worth Rs 65,000 crore, about 3 lakh youths may get employed, the chief minister added.
First Published on Jul 28, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Economy #India #Politics

