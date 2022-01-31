Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 | PM Narendra Modi to address first virtual rally today

PM Narendra Modi (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally on January 31 for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will also attend the ‘Jan Chaupal’ event from Agra and Lucknow.

READ: Election Update Today January 31 : SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to file his nomination from UP's Karhal today

This rally is an attempt to reach 21 assembly constituencies spread across five districts of western Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the first of the seven-phase polling beginning February 10. The districts that the rally will cover are Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida).



यूपी के लोगों ने आज की वर्चुअल रैली के लिए जिस प्रकार का उत्साह दिखाया है, वो राज्य के विकास के लिए उनकी प्रतिबद्धता को जाहिर करता है। दोपहर 1.30 बजे होने वाली इस रैली में सहारनपुर, शामली, मुजफ्फरनगर, बागपत और गौतमबुद्ध नगर के मतदाताओं को संबोधित करने का सुअवसर मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/jksov74DYM

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2022

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shared the link of the rally with local residents and virtual rally studios have been set up in the constituencies.

“The kind of enthusiasm shown by the people of UP for today's virtual rally shows their commitment to the development of the state. In this rally to be held at 1.30 pm, there will be an opportunity to address the voters of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Arrangements have been made for the screening of the rally at 7,878 booths in 98 places. As many as 49,000 people are expected to listen to this virtual address, including booth presidents, panna pramukhs or people in charge of voters' list, and the beneficiaries of government schemes, according to a rough estimate by party’s virtual rally in-charge Anoop Gupta. All candidates in the constituencies would also be connected to the rally.

The BJP is pitted against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance in western Uttar Pradesh.