    Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022 | PM Narendra Modi to address first virtual rally today

    This rally is an attempt to reach 21 assembly constituencies spread across five districts of western Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the first of the seven-phase polling beginning February 10.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (File image)

    PM Narendra Modi (File image)


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first virtual rally on January 31 for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will also attend the ‘Jan Chaupal’ event from Agra and Lucknow.

    READ: Election Update Today January 31 : SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to file his nomination from UP's Karhal today

    This rally is an attempt to reach 21 assembly constituencies spread across five districts of western Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the first of the seven-phase polling beginning February 10. The districts that the rally will cover are Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida).

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shared the link of the rally with local residents and virtual rally studios have been set up in the constituencies.

    “The kind of enthusiasm shown by the people of UP for today's virtual rally shows their commitment to the development of the state. In this rally to be held at 1.30 pm, there will be an opportunity to address the voters of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Gautam Budh Nagar,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

    Arrangements have been made for the screening of the rally at 7,878 booths in 98 places. As many as 49,000 people are expected to listen to this virtual address, including booth presidents, panna pramukhs or people in charge of voters' list, and the beneficiaries of government schemes, according to a rough estimate by party’s virtual rally in-charge Anoop Gupta. All candidates in the constituencies would also be connected to the rally.

    The BJP is pitted against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (SP-RLD) alliance in western Uttar Pradesh.

    The Election Commission (EC) had banned physical rallies and road shows in the elections, allowing virtual and door-to-door campaigns considering spike in COVID-19 cases. The ban will be reviewed today.
    
    Tags: #2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls #Current Affairs #India #PM Narendra Modi #Politics #Uttar Pradesh #virtual rally
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 10:41 am
