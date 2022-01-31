MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022| BJP fields Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat

    A former security officer with ex- chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and a professor of military science, Baghel is a four-time MP who was earlier a minister in UP government as well.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST
    Dr SP Singh Baghel with BJP's UP president Swatantra Dev Singh (Image: Twitter)

    Dr SP Singh Baghel with BJP's UP president Swatantra Dev Singh (Image: Twitter)

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 31 fielded Union Minister SP Singh Baghel against Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal seat of Mainpuri.

    Both Baghel and Yadav filed their nomination papers on January 31. The seat in SP pocket borough Mainpuri will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20. 

    Baghel, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Agra MP and Minister of State for Law and Justice in the Narendra Modi cabinet said that he felt the surprise factor of announcing his candidature will go in his favour in the big contest. “There is a big role of surprise in war,” Baghel told News18. 

    karhal BJP

    Baghel had unsuccessfully contested 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Ferozabad on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket against Akhilesh Yadav.

    Close

    Related stories

    A former security officer with ex-chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and a professor of military science,  Baghel is a four-time MP who was earlier a minister in the UP government as well.

    "Whoever is chosen as the BJP candidate from Karhal will lose," Yadav said after filing nominations.

    Baghel was a surprise candidate announced by the BJP at the last minute when he went to the election office to submit his documents. His name was released officially later, along with candidates for two other seats.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Current Affairs #India #Politics #SP Singh Baghel #UP Assembly Elections 2022
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 07:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.