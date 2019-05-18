App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 01:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi to seek re-election in final phase of polling

Polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Voting will be held on May 19 for 13 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, which will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking re-election from Varanasi.

Polling will be held in Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Robertsganj (SC).

Union minister Manoj Sinha, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey are seeking re-election from Ghazipur and Chandauli, respectively.

The BJP is contesting 11 Lok Sabha seats in this phase, while its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) is contesting Mirzapur, currently held by Union minister Anupriya Patel, and Robertsganj.

related news

The saffron party has pitted Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan from Gorakhpur against Congress's Madhusudan Tripathi and Rambhual Nishad of the Smajwadi Party.

Gorakhpur MP Pravin Nishad, who had won the seat on a SP ticket in bypolls last year, has joined the BJP. The party has fielded him from Sant Kabir Nagar seat.

Gorakhpur was represented by Yogi Adityanath in the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2017, before he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

The electioneering saw Priyanka holding two back-to-back roadshows in Kushinagar and Mirzapur during the day and Union minister Smriti Irani riding a scooty in Gorkahpur.

The final phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the state will also decide the fate of eight SP and five BSP candidates.

In all, there are 167 candidates in the fray for the 13 seats.

The highest number of 26 candidates in the fray are from Varanasi, while Bansgaon has the least number of four candidates fighting the polls.

Over 2.32 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in this phase in UP. As many as 25,874 polling booths have been set up in 13,979 polling centres in the final phase, the Election Commission said.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP had won 71 out of 80 seats in the state, securing 42.63 percent of the votes. BJP ally Apna Dal bagged two.

The Samajwadi Party had won five seats with a vote share of 22.35 percent. The BSP did not win any seat while securing 19.77 percent votes. The Congress registered wins on two UP seats, bagging 7.53 percent of the votes.
First Published on May 18, 2019 12:54 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Laaxmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar nails his first look as a transgender, poste ...

Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a lavender mermaid outfit, husba ...

Grumpy Cat death: Throwback to when she bumped into the legendary Stan ...

Celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna's special is a dishy film called The Last ...

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirm new baby's name and share first ...

Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut looked like a dove in a white dress at the ...

Mahesh Babu’s penchant for social dramas to continue with his next a ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Tanushree Dutta's Lawyer Accuses Nana Patekar of Playing Psychological ...

The 2019 Campaign Trail: How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Travelled Length & ...

Widows of Iraq's War Pick Up the Threads of Fragmented Lives

Reeling Under Drought, This Dakshin Kannada Temple Doesn't Want Pilgri ...

CRPF Jawan Shoots Self Outside Rabri Devi's Residence

Who'll Get the Delhi Durbar? Watch Out for News18-IPSOS Exit Poll Surv ...

‘It All Ended With a Big Bang': Emotional Fans Bid Farewell to ‘Th ...

Internet is Trying Snapchat's Baby Filter on Indian Celebrities and th ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Kaushik: Tendulkar Specials to Dhoni's Night at W ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

If Narendra Modi wins full mandate, it will be first time in 48 years ...

Game of Thrones season 8: From a homecoming in Valyria to Westeros' pa ...

Jamaat-e-Islami J&K activists and separatists face prolonged jail, fre ...

Realme C2 review: Battery life is great and the price is competitive, ...

Australians vote in election driven by climate policy; Opposition pose ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

At Kolkata's Zakaria Street, food and old world charm make for a vibra ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Inconsistent form of ace shuttlers PV Sindhu, Kidam ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.