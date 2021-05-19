MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Uttar Pradesh govt lying about number of teachers who died during poll duty: Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier, president of the Uttar Pradesh Praathmik Shikshak Sangh, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, had said that 1,621 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died since the first week of April following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

PTI
May 19, 2021 / 05:08 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of lying about the number of teachers who lost their lives during the recent panchayat poll duty to avoid giving them compensation. "To avoid giving compensation, the ruthless BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is now lying that only three teachers have died during election duty while the figures given by the teachers' body is more than 1,000," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP government is creating a 'world record of big lies'. How would the heartless BJP members realise the grief of these families?'' he further said, and attached a newspaper report. Earlier, president of the Uttar Pradesh Praathmik Shikshak Sangh, Dinesh Chandra Sharma, had said that 1,621 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died since the first week of April following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

West Bengal Election Results 2021 | 'Politics of hate defeated': How Akhilesh Yadav, Derek O'Brien, others reacted to TMC leading against BJP

Of these 1,621 deaths, more than 90 per cent of the teachers were on panchayat election duty, he had said, while also demanding Rs 1 crore to be paid to the kin of deceased teachers and workers as financial assistance. However, Satish Chandra Dwivedi, the UP minister of state (independent charge) for basic education, had said that all these deaths cannot be attributed to elections and according to government data, only three teachers died due to COVID.
PTI
TAGS: #Akhilesh Yadav #Covid-19 pandemic #Uttar Pradesh
first published: May 19, 2021 05:08 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk Podcast: Opportunity in small & midcaps in COVID times; here are 5 reasons: Harshad Patwardhan

D-Street Talk Podcast: Opportunity in small & midcaps in COVID times; here are 5 reasons: Harshad Patwardhan

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.