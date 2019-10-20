App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uttar Pradesh govt has failed to control crime: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress on October 19 had hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the law and order situation in the state, alleging "jungle raj" was prevailing there.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 20 slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state's law and order situation, alleging that it had failed to rein in crime.

The Congress general secretary also shared a snapshot of news headlines of major crime incidents in the state. Among the headlines was a reference to the killing of Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari.

The collage of news headlines had the caption, "Har din apraadh ke naam, bhajpa sarkaar puri nakaam (everyday criminal incidents, BJP government a complete failure)".

related news

Reacting to Uttar Pradesh police chief's comments that Tiwari was killed probably because of a controversial statement he made in 2015, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal had said, "A state for which the apex court of the country said that there is 'jungle raj', should we believe the DGP or the Supreme Court?".

