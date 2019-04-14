Uttar Pradesh government has started educating Dalits: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath was speaking at a programme held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 14 said the BJP government in the state had started the process of educating the Dalits.
Speaking at a programme held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, Adityanath said, "Babasaheb used to say that the Dalit society's uplift will be possible when they become educated.... We have started working in that direction."
He added that prior to the formation of the BJP government, Ambedkar's photos were not put up at government offices. "When we assumed office, the first thing we did was put up Babasaheb's photographs at all the government offices," he said.