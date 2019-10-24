App
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 11:16 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh bypolls: BJP ahead in 2 seats; SP, BSP & Congress leading in 1 each

Counting of votes began amid tight security on October 24 morning and the results were expected by evening.

PTI

The ruling BJP was ahead in two assembly constituencies, while the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were leading in three other seats, as per trends from five of the 11 constituencies.



Of the 11 seats where bypolls were held, eight were held by the BJP and one by its ally Apna Dal (Sonelal). Two other seats were shared by the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Close

The Ghosi seat fell vacant following the resignation of sitting MLA Phagu Chauhan after he was appointed as Bihar governor.

On October 21, 47.05 percent voters had exercised their franchise in the bypolls, mostly necessitated after sitting legislators got elected to the Lok Sabha in May.

According to the office of the state chief electoral officer, 109 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the assembly seats of Gangoh, Rampur, Iglas (SC), Lucknow  Cantonment, Govind Nagar, Manikpur, Pratapgarh, Zaidpur (SC), Jalalpur, Balha (SC) and Ghosi.

First Published on Oct 24, 2019 11:05 am

